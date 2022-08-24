Tolerance.ca
Waiting for Ethiopia: Berbera port upgrade raises Somaliland's hopes for trade

By May Darwich, Associate Professor of International Relations of the Middle East, University of Birmingham
Jutta Bakonyi, Professor in Development and Conflict, Durham University
Berbera port is the main overseas trade gateway of the breakaway Republic of Somaliland. The port city is located on the Gulf of Aden – one of the globally most frequented seaways connecting the Indian Ocean and the Mediterranean.

Only a few years ago, Berbera port was a dilapidated runway, originally built by the British empire, and then modernised first by the Soviet Union and later the US. The port is the lifeline of Somaliland, which imports most of what it needs,…The Conversation


