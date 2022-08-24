Tolerance.ca
Jellyfish alert: increased sightings signal dramatic changes in ocean food web due to climate change

By Abigail McQuatters-Gollop, Associate Professor of Marine Conservation, University of Plymouth
Did you see a jellyfish on a recent trip to the seaside? UK beachgoers are more likely to spot one now than in the past, as rising sea temperatures due to climate change have ushered more of these gelatinous animals into the waters around northern Europe.

Jellyfish don’t swim like fish. They belong to the plankton: a diverse group of marine creatures that drift through the sea, floating wherever the currents take them. Jellyfish…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


