Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A crowdsourced map in Turkey targeting stray dogs leads to public outcry

By Arzu Geybullayeva
Share this article
Havrita was launched in May 2022, but a spike in the number of poisoned stray dogs has brought the website under scrutiny in recent days.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -


More
~ New universities in Nigeria? Absolutely not
~ Become a monthly donor and receive exclusive access to our e-book on reproductive rights
~ Viet Nam: Immediately release journalist and human rights defender Pham Doan Trang
~ The Inflation Reduction Act doesn't get around the Supreme Court's climate ruling in West Virginia v. EPA, but it does strengthen EPA's future abilities
~ Complaints, missing persons, assaults – contracting outside workers in aged care increases problems
~ 5​ problems with the Student Experience Survey's attempt to understand what's going on in higher education post-COVID
~ 'I will miss them if they are gone': stingrays are underrated sharks we don't know enough about
~ Why the Inflation Reduction Act doesn't get around the Supreme Court's climate ruling in West Virginia v. EPA
~ Myanmar: Five-year anniversary of Rohingya crisis must mark ‘turning point’ in quest for justice
~ Myanmar: No Justice, No Freedom for Rohingya 5 Years On
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter