Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Become a monthly donor and receive exclusive access to our e-book on reproductive rights

By Laura Hood, Politics Editor, Assistant Editor, The Conversation (UK edition)
Share this article
Thanks to donations from readers, The Conversation is able to bring expert insight and analysis to millions of readers worldwide. In the last month, over 1,400 readers have donated and every single one of those contributions, both big and small, has made a difference to our work.

To those who have donated to us so far, thank you. Your support is vital to help us continue our work into the future.

When you become a monthly donor, The Conversation offers special content behind-the-scenes newsletters sent directly to your inbox and, from this month, exclusive access to curated…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ A crowdsourced map in Turkey targeting stray dogs leads to public outcry
~ New universities in Nigeria? Absolutely not
~ Viet Nam: Immediately release journalist and human rights defender Pham Doan Trang
~ The Inflation Reduction Act doesn't get around the Supreme Court's climate ruling in West Virginia v. EPA, but it does strengthen EPA's future abilities
~ Complaints, missing persons, assaults – contracting outside workers in aged care increases problems
~ 5​ problems with the Student Experience Survey's attempt to understand what's going on in higher education post-COVID
~ 'I will miss them if they are gone': stingrays are underrated sharks we don't know enough about
~ Why the Inflation Reduction Act doesn't get around the Supreme Court's climate ruling in West Virginia v. EPA
~ Myanmar: Five-year anniversary of Rohingya crisis must mark ‘turning point’ in quest for justice
~ Myanmar: No Justice, No Freedom for Rohingya 5 Years On
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter