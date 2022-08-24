Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Viet Nam: Immediately release journalist and human rights defender Pham Doan Trang

By Amnesty International
Ahead of an appeal hearing on Thursday for Pham Doan Trang, an independent journalist and human rights defender who was sentenced on propaganda charges to nine years imprisonment in December 2021, Amnesty International’s Deputy Regional Director for Research Emerlynne Gil said:  “There is no doubt that Pham Doan Trang should never have been sentenced to nine years in prison in the first place. She is a courageous journalist and human rights defender who stood up for […] The post Viet…


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -


