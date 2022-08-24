Having a son improves the lives of young dads with a criminal history. New research suggests cultural explanations
By Alexander Plum, Senior Research Fellow in Applied Labour Economics, Auckland University of Technology
Kabir Dasgupta, Senior Economist, Auckland University of Technology
For young New Zealand European fathers with a criminal conviction, having a son seems to have a large and persistent positive impact. What cultural and gender forces might be at work?
- Tuesday, August 23, 2022