Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Having a son improves the lives of young dads with a criminal history. New research suggests cultural explanations

By Alexander Plum, Senior Research Fellow in Applied Labour Economics, Auckland University of Technology
Kabir Dasgupta, Senior Economist, Auckland University of Technology
Share this article
For young New Zealand European fathers with a criminal conviction, having a son seems to have a large and persistent positive impact. What cultural and gender forces might be at work?The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ 5​ problems with the Student Experience Survey's attempt to understand what's going on in higher education post-COVID
~ 'I will miss them if they are gone': stingrays are underrated sharks we don't know enough about
~ Why the Inflation Reduction Act doesn't get around the Supreme Court's climate ruling in West Virginia v. EPA
~ Myanmar: Five-year anniversary of Rohingya crisis must mark ‘turning point’ in quest for justice
~ Myanmar: No Justice, No Freedom for Rohingya 5 Years On
~ Murdoch v Crikey highlights how Australia's defamation laws protect the rich and powerful
~ Scientists have traced Earth's path through the galaxy via tiny crystals found in the crust
~ Why does my breath smell bad, and what can I do about it?
~ Vietnam: Quash Conviction of Prominent Activist
~ Trump's Mar-a-Lago lawsuit spotlights how difficult search warrants are to challenge – by a criminal suspect or an ex-president – until charges are brought
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter