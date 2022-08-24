Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Murdoch v Crikey highlights how Australia's defamation laws protect the rich and powerful

By Denis Muller, Senior Research Fellow, Centre for Advancing Journalism, The University of Melbourne
There is no better example of how Australia’s defamation laws enable the rich and powerful to intimidate their critics than Lachlan Murdoch suing Crikey.com over a comment piece concerning Fox News, Donald Trump and the Washington insurrection of January 6 2021.

Crikey says it has published the correspondence between its lawyers and Murdoch’s in order to show how media power is abused in Australia.

