Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why does my breath smell bad, and what can I do about it?

By Arosha Weerakoon, Lecturer, General Dentist & PhD Candidate, The University of Queensland
Share this article
Most of us can’t smell our own breath. If someone bravely informs you your breath smells, believe them, and do something about it. Or if you are worried you have bad breath, seek out a trusted opinion.

Your breath can be the first sign something in your body needs attention. Here are some tips to…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ 5​ problems with the Student Experience Survey's attempt to understand what's going on in higher education post-COVID
~ 'I will miss them if they are gone': stingrays are underrated sharks we don't know enough about
~ Why the Inflation Reduction Act doesn't get around the Supreme Court's climate ruling in West Virginia v. EPA
~ Myanmar: Five-year anniversary of Rohingya crisis must mark ‘turning point’ in quest for justice
~ Myanmar: No Justice, No Freedom for Rohingya 5 Years On
~ Having a son improves the lives of young dads with a criminal history. New research suggests cultural explanations
~ Murdoch v Crikey highlights how Australia's defamation laws protect the rich and powerful
~ Scientists have traced Earth's path through the galaxy via tiny crystals found in the crust
~ Vietnam: Quash Conviction of Prominent Activist
~ Trump's Mar-a-Lago lawsuit spotlights how difficult search warrants are to challenge – by a criminal suspect or an ex-president – until charges are brought
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter