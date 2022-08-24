Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

5​ problems with the Student Experience Survey's attempt to understand what's going on in higher education post-COVID

By Kelly E Matthews, Associate Professor, Higher Education, Institute of Teaching and Learning Innovation, The University of Queensland
Jason M Lodge, Associate Professor of Educational Psychology, School of Education & Institute for Teaching and Learning Innovation, The University of Queensland
Melissa Johnstone, Research Fellow, The Institute for Social Science Research, The University of Queensland
Share this article
The annual Student Experience Survey is a litmus test of student engagement, satisfaction and educational quality. But the survey’s categories of study no longer match the post-COVID experience.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ 'I will miss them if they are gone': stingrays are underrated sharks we don't know enough about
~ Why the Inflation Reduction Act doesn't get around the Supreme Court's climate ruling in West Virginia v. EPA
~ Myanmar: Five-year anniversary of Rohingya crisis must mark ‘turning point’ in quest for justice
~ Myanmar: No Justice, No Freedom for Rohingya 5 Years On
~ Having a son improves the lives of young dads with a criminal history. New research suggests cultural explanations
~ Murdoch v Crikey highlights how Australia's defamation laws protect the rich and powerful
~ Scientists have traced Earth's path through the galaxy via tiny crystals found in the crust
~ Why does my breath smell bad, and what can I do about it?
~ Vietnam: Quash Conviction of Prominent Activist
~ Trump's Mar-a-Lago lawsuit spotlights how difficult search warrants are to challenge – by a criminal suspect or an ex-president – until charges are brought
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter