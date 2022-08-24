5 problems with the Student Experience Survey's attempt to understand what's going on in higher education post-COVID
By Kelly E Matthews, Associate Professor, Higher Education, Institute of Teaching and Learning Innovation, The University of Queensland
Jason M Lodge, Associate Professor of Educational Psychology, School of Education & Institute for Teaching and Learning Innovation, The University of Queensland
Melissa Johnstone, Research Fellow, The Institute for Social Science Research, The University of Queensland
The annual Student Experience Survey is a litmus test of student engagement, satisfaction and educational quality. But the survey’s categories of study no longer match the post-COVID experience.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, August 24, 2022