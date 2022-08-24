Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Myanmar: Five-year anniversary of Rohingya crisis must mark ‘turning point’ in quest for justice

By Amnesty International
Share this article
The upcoming five-year anniversary of the Rohingya crisis must mark a turning point in the urgent quest to deliver justice to the victims and hold those responsible to account, Amnesty International said today.  On 25 August 2017 Myanmar’s military began carrying out violent operations against the Rohingya population in northern Rakhine State, which resulted in […] The post Myanmar: Five-year anniversary of Rohingya crisis must mark ‘turning point’ in quest for justice appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -


More
~ 5​ problems with the Student Experience Survey's attempt to understand what's going on in higher education post-COVID
~ 'I will miss them if they are gone': stingrays are underrated sharks we don't know enough about
~ Why the Inflation Reduction Act doesn't get around the Supreme Court's climate ruling in West Virginia v. EPA
~ Myanmar: No Justice, No Freedom for Rohingya 5 Years On
~ Having a son improves the lives of young dads with a criminal history. New research suggests cultural explanations
~ Murdoch v Crikey highlights how Australia's defamation laws protect the rich and powerful
~ Scientists have traced Earth's path through the galaxy via tiny crystals found in the crust
~ Why does my breath smell bad, and what can I do about it?
~ Vietnam: Quash Conviction of Prominent Activist
~ Trump's Mar-a-Lago lawsuit spotlights how difficult search warrants are to challenge – by a criminal suspect or an ex-president – until charges are brought
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter