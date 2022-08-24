Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Human Rights Observatory

Vietnam: Quash Conviction of Prominent Activist

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Pham Doan Trang with two books that she co-authored, 2019. © Private (Bangkok) – The Vietnamese authorities should quash the conviction of the prominent human rights activist and blogger Pham Doan Trang and immediately release her, Human Rights Watch said today. In December 2021, a Hanoi court convicted Pham Doan Trang on spurious charges of “conducting propaganda against the state” and sentenced her to nine years in prison. An appeals court is scheduled to hear her appeal on August 25, 2022. “Pham Doan Trang became a target for Vietnamese government repression by speaking…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


