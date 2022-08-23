Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ukraine celebrates Independence Day, with a new level of meaning as it fights back against Russia

By Emily Channell-Justice, Director of the Temerty Contemporary Ukraine Program, Harvard University
Share this article
Ukraine is marking its 31st year of independence on Aug. 24, 2022. A scholar of protest movements explains why Ukrainians have never taken its independence for granted.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ How far-right online spaces use mainstream media to spread their ideology
~ Amid popular opposition, is the UN's peacekeeping mission in Mali doomed?
~ Tiredness can change how generous you are – new research
~ A new US data privacy bill aims to give you more control over information collected about you – and make businesses change how they handle data
~ Nova Scotia Mass Casualty Commission: Focusing on alleged political interference shields the RCMP's conduct
~ Hostile hospitality? Survey finds decent work conditions still missing from too many menus
~ Indigenous people pay taxes: Demythologizing the Indian Act tax exemption
~ Look up this spring – you might see little ravens build soft, cosy nests from your garden trees
~ Taking the pill may change your behaviour – but exactly how is still uncertain
~ Parents and screen time: are you a 'contract maker' or an 'access denier' with your child?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter