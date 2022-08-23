Hostile hospitality? Survey finds decent work conditions still missing from too many menus
By David Williamson, Senior Lecturer in the School of Hospitality and Tourism at Auckland University of Technology, Auckland University of Technology
Candice Harris, Professor of Management, Auckland University of Technology
Erling Rasmussen, Auckland University of Technology
A survey of 400 hospitality workers shows widespread non-compliance with basic employment rules. If employers are serious about finding staff, cleaning up industry practices has be a priority.
