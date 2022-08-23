Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Indigenous people pay taxes: Demythologizing the Indian Act tax exemption

By Bradley Bryan, Assistant Professor, Faculty of Law, University of Victoria
There is a common misconception among Canadians that Indigenous people do not pay any taxes. It perpetuates harmful stereotypes and hinders non-Indigenous Canadians from reconciling with the truths of Canada’s colonial history and present.

In reality, Indigenous Peoples are subject to the same tax rules as any other Canadian, unless they are eligible for tax exemption under section…The Conversation


