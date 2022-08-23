Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Taking the pill may change your behaviour – but exactly how is still uncertain

By Lindsie Arthur, PhD Candidate, Melbourne School of Psychological Sciences, The University of Melbourne
Kathleen Casto, Assistant Professor of Psychology, New College of Florida
Khandis R Blake, Lecturer in Psychology, The University of Melbourne
The first hormonal contraceptive (the “pill”) was approved by the US Food and Drug Administration in 1960. Hormonal contraceptives have since become one of the most prescribed drugs in the world, used daily by more than 100 million people worldwide.

These drugs prevent pregnancy by delivering synthetic hormones into the bloodstream. Synthetic hormones stop the body’s own hormones from stimulating ovulation, so no eggs are released, no fertilisation can occur, and pregnancy is prevented.

Research has…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


