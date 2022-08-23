Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Pakistan: Make Torture a Crime

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Soldiers and police stand guard during a lockdown to help stop the spread of the coronavirus, Karachi, Pakistan, March 3, 2020.  © 2020 AP Photo/Fareed Khan (New York) – Pakistan’s Senate should urgently pass a bill that would make torture a criminal offense, Human Rights Watch said today. On August 1, 2022, the National Assembly passed the Torture and Custodial Death (Prevention and Punishment) Act, which, if enacted into law, will for the first time criminalize torture by Pakistan’s security forces. The bill has been sent to the standing committee and can be considered…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Amid popular opposition, is the UN's peacekeeping mission in Mali doomed?
~ Tiredness can change how generous you are – new research
~ A new US data privacy bill aims to give you more control over information collected about you – and make businesses change how they handle data
~ Nova Scotia Mass Casualty Commission: Focusing on alleged political interference shields the RCMP's conduct
~ Hostile hospitality? Survey finds decent work conditions still missing from too many menus
~ Indigenous people pay taxes: Demythologizing the Indian Act tax exemption
~ Look up this spring – you might see little ravens build soft, cosy nests from your garden trees
~ Taking the pill may change your behaviour – but exactly how is still uncertain
~ Parents and screen time: are you a 'contract maker' or an 'access denier' with your child?
~ Bluey was edited for American viewers – but global audiences deserve to see all of us
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter