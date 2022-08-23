Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A South African university publisher makes it to 100. A rare and important event

By Beth le Roux, Associate Professor, Publishing, University of Pretoria
Share this article
Wits University Press is one of only 15 active university publishers in Africa – crucial for scholarship about the continent.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ How Québec's Bill 21 could be vanquished by a rarely used Charter provision
~ Canada could have its own Fyre Festival fiasco if it doesn't amp up event regulations
~ The history of secret education for girls in Afghanistan – and its use as a political symbol
~ China property crisis: why the housing market is collapsing – and the risks to the wider economy
~ Sulfuric acid: the next resource crisis that could stifle green tech and threaten food security
~ Chemical imbalance theory of depression: clearing up some misconceptions
~ Drone superhighways and airports are coming – let's make sure they don't make life miserable
~ Long COVID: why it's so hard to tell how many people get it
~ How the Taliban's more effective and ‘fairer’ tax system helped it win control of Afghanistan
~ How the kimono became a symbol of oppression in some parts of Asia
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter