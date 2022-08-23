Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A tale of two climate policies: India's UN commitments aim low, but its national policies are ambitious – here's why that matters

By Tarun Gopalakrishnan, Junior Fellow, Climate Lab, Tufts University
At the United Nations climate talks in Glasgow in 2021, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi surprised the world when he announced that his country would zero out its greenhouse gas emissions by the year 2070. It was a landmark decision, acknowledging that long-term decarbonization is in India’s interest.

However, climate change is threatening lives, crops and India’s economy today. New…The Conversation


