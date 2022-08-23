Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Chinese police detains a woman wearing Japanese Kimono, sparking outrage on social media

By Daniel Gou
A police officer from Suzhou city in Jiangsu province, China, arrested a woman for wearing a traditional Japanese Kimono while taking photos on Huaihai street, a Japanese cuisine district.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -


