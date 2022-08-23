Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

'You can't just show up and start asking questions': why researchers need to understand the importance of yarning for First Nations

By Robyn Ober, IRC Fellow, Batchelor Institute of Indigenous Tertiary Education
Rhonda Oliver, Research Professor, Curtin University
Sender Dovchin, Associate Professor and the Director of Research, Curtin University
First Nations communities have experienced data being collected by researchers unethically. Better practices and relationships with communities can happen through ways of sharing such as yarning.The Conversation


