'You can't just show up and start asking questions': why researchers need to understand the importance of yarning for First Nations
By Robyn Ober, IRC Fellow, Batchelor Institute of Indigenous Tertiary Education
Rhonda Oliver, Research Professor, Curtin University
Sender Dovchin, Associate Professor and the Director of Research, Curtin University
First Nations communities have experienced data being collected by researchers unethically. Better practices and relationships with communities can happen through ways of sharing such as yarning.
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, August 23, 2022