Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The road to new fuel efficiency rules is filled with potholes. Here's how Australia can avoid them

By Robin Smit, Adjunct Associate Professor, University of Technology Sydney
Hussein Dia, Professor of Future Urban Mobility, Swinburne University of Technology
Nic Surawski, Senior Lecturer in Environmental Engineering, University of Technology Sydney
Last week, federal Climate and Energy Minister Chris Bowen officially put fuel efficiency standards on the national agenda, saying the measure would reduce transport emissions and encourage electric vehicle uptake.

Fuel efficiency standards are applied to car manufacturers and indirectly set limits on how much CO₂ can on average be emitted from a new vehicle. Such standards lead to lower fuel costs for motorists…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


