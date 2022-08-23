Tolerance.ca
Unfair dismissal rulings show personal circumstances matter in vaccine refusals

By Giuseppe Carabetta, Associate professor, University of Technology Sydney
While legal challenges against federal and state vaccine mandates have come to nothing, in recent months two Australian workers have won unfair dismissal cases after being sacked for not complying with their employer’s vaccination orders.

These wins in the federal industrial relations tribunal, the Fair Work Commission, confirm employers do not have carte blanche to insist employees be vaccinated.

The victories do not signal a “change in the narrative” – or that future legal claims against government mandates in other courts may succeed. But they do affirm and refine principles…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


