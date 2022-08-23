Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

One disaster after another: why we must act on the reasons some communities are facing higher risks

By Bruce Glavovic, Professor in Natural Hazards Planning and Resilience, Massey University
Shinya Uekusa, Lecturer, University of Canterbury
Steve Matthewman, Professor in Sociology, University of Auckland
Climate change is a game changer and our disaster response is no longer sufficient. We must begin to address the underlying causes that make some communities more vulnerable than others.The Conversation


