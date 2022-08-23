Tolerance.ca
Mysterious marks on boomerangs reveal a 'forgotten' use of this iconic Aboriginal multi-tool

By Eva Francesca Martellotta, PhD candidate in Archaeology and Human Evolution, Griffith University
Michelle Langley, Senior Research Fellow, Griffith University
Paul Craft, Owner Operator, Burragun Aboriginal Cultural Services, Indigenous Knowledge
Alongside kangaroos and Akubra hats, boomerangs are one of the most iconic symbols of the Australian continent. They are also widely misrepresented.

Apart from hunting and fighting, boomerangs have many functions in the daily activities of Aboriginal communities, including digging, cutting, and making music.

These multiple functions are something Aboriginal people have always known, but the rest of the world has been none the wiser – until now.

In a recently published study…The Conversation


