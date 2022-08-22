Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Noise pollution is hurting animals – and we don't even know how much

By Fay Clark, Research Fellow in Life Sciences, Anglia Ruskin University
Jacob Dunn, Associate Professor of Evolutionary Biology, Anglia Ruskin University
Share this article
Noise can be so unpleasant that we regulate construction work and music concerts - but we only consider human hearing ranges.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ No longer freezing: Working from home can make workplaces more comfortable
~ 5 unsung films that dramatize America's rich labor history
~ 'Digilantism,' 'hackbacks' and mutual aid are used by online activists to fight trolls
~ There is an urgent need to prevent the lifelong damage caused by adverse childhood experiences
~ Singapore to Decriminalize Gay Sex
~ Undertones: Anti-war activity is not over in Russia, says Russian researcher
~ Serena Williams: why many female athletes feel pressure to retire after becoming mothers
~ Ancient frogs in mass grave died from too much sex – new research
~ The world is getting exponentially more complex – here's how we navigate it
~ Workplace romance: four questions to ask yourself before dating someone from the office
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter