Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

No longer freezing: Working from home can make workplaces more comfortable

By Farzam Kharvari, PhD Candidate, Building Engineering, Carleton University
Laura Arpan, Theodore Clevenger Professor of Communication, FAMU-FSU College of Engineering
Liam O'Brien, Professor in Architectural Conservation and Sustainability Engineering, Carleton University
Marianne Touchie, Associate Professor, Department of Civil and Mineral Engineering, University of Toronto
Employers can foster equity in the workplace by relaxing current dress codes or providing employees with individual thermostat control and other means to improve their comfort.The Conversation


