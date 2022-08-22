The world is getting exponentially more complex – here's how we navigate it
By Ragnar van der Merwe, PhD Candidate, Department of Philosophy, University of Johannesburg
Alex Broadbent, Professor of Philosophy of Science, Durham University
Living organisms, our planet and even the entire universe are getting ever more complex with time. “Complex” doesn’t just mean “complicated”: it means that the parts of a system interact in ways that give rise to properties that can sometimes be quite surprising.
Whenever a certain threshold is crossed, a transition seems to occur in which some complex systems, such as ants or stars, develop the ability to construct further complex systems, such as ant colonies or certain…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, August 22, 2022