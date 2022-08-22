Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Workplace romance: four questions to ask yourself before dating someone from the office

By Chantal Gautier, Lecturer, Organisational Psychologist and Clinical Sexologist, School of Social Sciences, University of Westminster
Share this article
In the digital age, online dating and swiping right are the status quo for romance. Practically gone are the days of meeting “the one” in a pub. But what about flirting by the water cooler or over Zoom? The consensual office relationship has been both a romance trope and a taboo for decades.

There are many reasons someone might enter a workplace relationship. Research shows that people gravitate towards like-minded people with common personality traits,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Undertones: Anti-war activity is not over in Russia, says Russian researcher
~ Serena Williams: why many female athletes feel pressure to retire after becoming mothers
~ Ancient frogs in mass grave died from too much sex – new research
~ The world is getting exponentially more complex – here's how we navigate it
~ Five ways to tell if someone is an expert, or just confident – from an actual expert
~ 'Muslim culture' is routinely blamed for lower levels of employment – but my research shows this is not what is behind the problem
~ Gaelic psalm singing: why the ancient tradition is in danger of disappearing
~ Uhuru Kenyatta and Kenya's media: a bitter-sweet affair that didn't end happily
~ Tips on how to help innovative ideas get wings -- from universities to businesses
~ Uganda's efforts to address vitamin A deficiency miss the mark
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter