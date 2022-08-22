Workplace romance: four questions to ask yourself before dating someone from the office
By Chantal Gautier, Lecturer, Organisational Psychologist and Clinical Sexologist, School of Social Sciences, University of Westminster
In the digital age, online dating and swiping right are the status quo for romance. Practically gone are the days of meeting “the one” in a pub. But what about flirting by the water cooler or over Zoom? The consensual office relationship has been both a romance trope and a taboo for decades.
There are many reasons someone might enter a workplace relationship. Research shows that people gravitate towards like-minded people with common personality traits,…
© The Conversation
