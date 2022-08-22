Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

South Africa's fuel price subsidies: a close analysis shows they don't reduce poverty

By Margaret Chitiga-Mabugu, Dean of the Faculty of Economic and Management Sciences, University of Pretoria
Ismael Fofana, Director, Capacity and Development, Akademiya2063
Ramos Emmanuel Mabugu, Professor, Sol Plaatje University
Consumers in South Africa continue to grapple with a high cost of living, particularly with the latest rising fuel costs. In the last several months, the…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


