Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

'Liberate the tractors': the right to repair movement that's regaining control of our devices

By Michael Stead, Lecturer in Sustainable Design Futures, Lancaster University
Paul Coulton, Senior Lecturer in Design, Lancaster University
The software that runs John Deere tractors was successfully “jailbroken” at this year’s DEF CON hacker convention, enabling farmers to repair or retune their equipment without engaging with the company that sold them their vehicles.

The hacker involved, who calls himself Sick Codes, was responding directly to US farmers’ long-standing…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


