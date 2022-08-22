Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Dog owners take more risks, cat owners are more cautious – new research examines how people conform to their pets' stereotypical traits

By Lei Jia, Assistant Professor of Marketing, Kent State University
A series of studies found that exposure to dogs leads people to make riskier financial decisions, while interactions with cats have the opposite effect.The Conversation


