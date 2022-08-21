Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

An Ode To My Grandmother: remaking the past using oral histories, theatre and music

By Lorina L. Barker, Senior Lecturer, University of New England
Julie Collins, Lecturer in Humanities, Arts, Social Science and Education (HASSE), University of New England
Paul Smith, Senior Lecturer in Music, University of New England
Share this article
Indigenous oral history is more than a methodology. It is living history, practised for thousands of millennia, intrinsically woven into Aboriginal people’s way of life and culture.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Jay Carmichael's gay love story set in conservative 1950s Australia intrigues, but fails to convince
~ Book Week: it's not the costume that matters, but falling in love with reading
~ 'Tinnie army' leads to NSW flood inquiry call to train community members as first responders. How will that work?
~ Pork-barrelling is unfair and wasteful. Here’s a plan to end it
~ Australia's pursuit of 'killer robots' could put the trans-Tasman alliance with New Zealand on shaky ground
~ The latest polio cases have put the world on alert. Here's what this means for Australia and people travelling overseas
~ Conflict in the South China Sea threatens 90% of Australia's fuel imports: study
~ A professor in India lost her job over a bikini photo on Instagram. What does this say about misogyny?
~ If I could change one thing in education: Community-school partnerships would be top priority
~ The Big Four oilsands companies' influence threatens Alberta democracy, argues political scientist
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter