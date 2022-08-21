Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Human Rights Observatory

Pork-barrelling is unfair and wasteful. Here’s a plan to end it

By Kate Griffiths, Deputy Program Director, Grattan Institute
Anika Stobart, Associate, Grattan Institute
Danielle Wood, Chief executive officer, Grattan Institute
From sports rorts to regional slush funds and commuter carparks, it’s been one scandal after another in Australian politics in recent years. But what can we actually do to stop politicians pork-barrelling?

A new Grattan Institute report, released today, shows the problem isn’t confined to one side of politics: both Coalition and Labor governments, at federal and state levels, use government grants for political purposes. But there is a way to stop them from doing it again.

Pork-barrelling…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -



