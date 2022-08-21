Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Conflict in the South China Sea threatens 90% of Australia's fuel imports: study

By Richard Oloruntoba, Associate Professor of Supply Chain Management, Curtin University
Booi Kam, Professor, RMIT University
Hong-Oanh Nguyen, Associate Professor, University of Tasmania
Matthew Warren, Director, RMIT University Centre for Cyber Security Research and Innovation, RMIT University
Prem Chhetri, Professor, RMIT University
Vinh Thai, Associate professor, RMIT University
Share this article
Our analysis is the first commissioned by the Department of Defence on the specific threat of prolonged maritime supply-chain disruptions due to conflict in the South China and East China seas.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Jay Carmichael's gay love story set in conservative 1950s Australia intrigues, but fails to convince
~ An Ode To My Grandmother: remaking the past using oral histories, theatre and music
~ Book Week: it's not the costume that matters, but falling in love with reading
~ 'Tinnie army' leads to NSW flood inquiry call to train community members as first responders. How will that work?
~ Pork-barrelling is unfair and wasteful. Here’s a plan to end it
~ Australia's pursuit of 'killer robots' could put the trans-Tasman alliance with New Zealand on shaky ground
~ The latest polio cases have put the world on alert. Here's what this means for Australia and people travelling overseas
~ A professor in India lost her job over a bikini photo on Instagram. What does this say about misogyny?
~ If I could change one thing in education: Community-school partnerships would be top priority
~ The Big Four oilsands companies' influence threatens Alberta democracy, argues political scientist
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter