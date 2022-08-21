Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A professor in India lost her job over a bikini photo on Instagram. What does this say about misogyny?

By Deeplina Banerjee, PhD Candidate, Gender, Sexuality and Women Studies, Western University
News recently broke that last year, an assistant professor in Kolkata — one of the more liberal cities in India — was allegedly forced to resign after posting a photo in a bathing suit on her social media.

While the divine feminine is often revered in India, the way men…The Conversation


