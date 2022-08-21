Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The Big Four oilsands companies' influence threatens Alberta democracy, argues political scientist

By Robert (Bob) L. Ascah, Research Fellow, The Parkland Institute, University of Alberta
Share this article
Four companies contribute about 20 per cent of Alberta’s total revenue, giving them an enormous amount of control over the provinces’s finances and, by extension, politics.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ A professor in India lost her job over a bikini photo on Instagram. What does this say about misogyny?
~ If I could change one thing in education: Community-school partnerships would be top priority
~ Canada is witnessing more thunderstorms than ever before
~ Barnaby Joyce says he feared retribution if he crossed Morrison over resources power grab
~ Idi Amin's 'economic war' victimised Uganda's Africans and Asians alike
~ Nigeria wants to ban motorcycle sales to dent terror attacks. Why it won't work
~ South Africa's nuclear sector has failed its test: the Koeberg nuclear plant life extension
~ Alarm bells as Somalia's new president sours relationship with Ethiopia
~ Nigerians feel the pinch as food prices continue to spiral. There aren't easy solutions
~ México: Avances en la investigación sobre la desaparición de los 43 estudiantes de Ayotzinapa renueva esperanza de verdad y justicia
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter