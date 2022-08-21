Tolerance.ca
Alarm bells as Somalia's new president sours relationship with Ethiopia

By Mohamed Haji Ingiriis, Visiting Professor at African Leadership Centre, King's College London, University of Oxford
The new government in Somalia that won elections held in May has got off to a rocky political start in its relations with the relatively powerful and influential neighbour, Ethiopia.

Ethiopia enjoyed warm relations with the previous government in Somalia. But recent incidents have soured relations. First was that Somalia’s new…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


