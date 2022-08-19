Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

As part of a beloved square is cordoned off for construction, Trinidadians defend their right to green space

By Janine Mendes-Franco
Share this article
Those involved in the project say they have conducted consultations, but stakeholders seem blindsided — and of the opinion that any such efforts were as weak and desultory as past iterations.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -


More
~ Contaminants of emerging concern, found in sunscreens and plastics, end up in the St. Lawrence River
~ How drama can help open up conversations on suicide for young people in post-pandemic times
~ NHS dentistry is at breaking point – only radical action may be enough to fix it
~ Inflation: why it's very unlikely to get back below 2% for years to come
~ We studied 40,000 pieces of litter to find out where it all comes from – here's what we discovered
~ Dr. Oz should be worried – voters punish 'carpetbaggers,' and new research shows why
~ Shelling of Europe's biggest nuclear power plant exposes multiple risks – a nuclear expert tells us what they are
~ Raising the Alarm: Israel’s All-Out Assault on Rights Defenders
~ Egypt Seeks “Exceptional” Treatment by the IMF
~ We must question colonialism in legal discourse, says Colombian lawyer
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter