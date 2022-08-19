Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Contaminants of emerging concern, found in sunscreens and plastics, end up in the St. Lawrence River

By Zhe Lu, Professor, Université du Québec à Rimouski (UQAR)
Abigaëlle Dalpé-Castilloux, M Sc océanographie (laboratoire d'écotoxicologie marine, chimie analytique environnementale), Université du Québec à Rimouski (UQAR)
Magali Houde, Chercheuse scientifique, Université du Québec à Montréal (UQAM)
Share this article
UV absorbents and industrial antioxidants are used in many household goods to protect them from UV radiation. They can have an adverse impact on ecosystems.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ As part of a beloved square is cordoned off for construction, Trinidadians defend their right to green space
~ How drama can help open up conversations on suicide for young people in post-pandemic times
~ NHS dentistry is at breaking point – only radical action may be enough to fix it
~ Inflation: why it's very unlikely to get back below 2% for years to come
~ We studied 40,000 pieces of litter to find out where it all comes from – here's what we discovered
~ Dr. Oz should be worried – voters punish 'carpetbaggers,' and new research shows why
~ Shelling of Europe's biggest nuclear power plant exposes multiple risks – a nuclear expert tells us what they are
~ Raising the Alarm: Israel’s All-Out Assault on Rights Defenders
~ Egypt Seeks “Exceptional” Treatment by the IMF
~ We must question colonialism in legal discourse, says Colombian lawyer
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter