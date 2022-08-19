Contaminants of emerging concern, found in sunscreens and plastics, end up in the St. Lawrence River
By Zhe Lu, Professor, Université du Québec à Rimouski (UQAR)
Abigaëlle Dalpé-Castilloux, M Sc océanographie (laboratoire d'écotoxicologie marine, chimie analytique environnementale), Université du Québec à Rimouski (UQAR)
Magali Houde, Chercheuse scientifique, Université du Québec à Montréal (UQAM)
UV absorbents and industrial antioxidants are used in many household goods to protect them from UV radiation. They can have an adverse impact on ecosystems.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Friday, August 19, 2022