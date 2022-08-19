Tolerance.ca
NHS dentistry is at breaking point – only radical action may be enough to fix it

By Ian Mills, Associate Professor in Primary Care Dentistry, University of Plymouth
Almost 90% of NHS dental practices in the UK are no longer accepting new adult patients, according to a report by the BBC. Only one in five practices are willing to accept children as new patients.

Reports also show that between 2019 and 2021, only around 36% of UK adults were able to get an appointment with an NHS dentist. Those fortunate enough to get an appointment…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


