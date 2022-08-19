Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Inflation: why it's very unlikely to get back below 2% for years to come

By Alexander Tziamalis, Senior Lecturer in Economics, Sheffield Hallam University
Yuan Wang, Seinor Lecturer in Economics, Sheffield Hallam University
Many central bankers and economists are forecasting a return to low inflation within a couple of years, but that’s wishful thinking.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


