Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

We studied 40,000 pieces of litter to find out where it all comes from – here's what we discovered

By Thomas Stanton, Loughborough University Doctoral Prize Fellow, Loughborough University
Antonia Law, Lecturer in Physical Geography, Keele University
Guaduneth Chico, Lecturer in Environmental Sciences and GIS, Nottingham Trent University
Matthew Johnson, Associate Professor, Department of Geography, University of Nottingham
Litter is perhaps the most tangible of all environmental problems. And it’s not just a disrespectful few who are responsible for it. Litter, defined in its broadest terms, includes any solid material present in the environment that was made or processed by people. It may have arrived there from an accidental spillage, as debris washed ashore, or because of the irresponsible…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


