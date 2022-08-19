Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Dr. Oz should be worried – voters punish 'carpetbaggers,' and new research shows why

By Charles R. Hunt, Assistant Professor of Political Science, Boise State University
In Pennsylvania, one Senate candidate is pounding the other for his lack of local roots. A political scientist studied accusations of carpetbagging – and found there is a home field advantage.The Conversation


