Human Rights Observatory

Shelling of Europe's biggest nuclear power plant exposes multiple risks – a nuclear expert tells us what they are

By Ross Peel, Research and Knowledge Transfer Manager, King's College London
Shelling has recently intensified at the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, raising international safety concerns. Ukrainian staff continue to operate the massive plant under strict control and stressful conditions.

Both Russia and Ukraine are blaming…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


