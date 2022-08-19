Tolerance.ca
Alzheimer's theory undermined by accusations of manipulated data – but does not bring dementia research to its knees

By Mark Dallas, Associate Professor in Cellular Neuroscience, University of Reading
A scientist-cum-detective has presented evidence that images used to support the case for amyloid protein being the main protagonist in Alzheimer’s disease appear to have been fabricated.

It began as an investigation into an experimental Alzheimer’s drug, Simufilam, but quickly snowballed into something much bigger. The investigation identified more than 20 suspect…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


