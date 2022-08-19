Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Human Rights Observatory

Crimea: Ukraine uses new tactics to attempt to take back strategic territory from Russia

By Christoph Bluth, Professor of International Relations and Security, University of Bradford
Russian president Vladimir Putin has reportedly replaced the commander of his Black Sea fleet just three days after an attack on the Russian Saki airbase in Crimea, as Ukraine’s military strategy shifts towards regaining territory in the south, and especially Crimea.

Meanwhile, Russian aircraft are being moved to bases deeper inside the peninsula or to the mainland. Sevastopol, where the Black Sea fleet command is based, is on high alert.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


