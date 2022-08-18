Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The UK education system preserves inequality – new report

By Imran Tahir, Research Economist, Institute for Fiscal Studies
Your education has a huge effect on your life chances. As well as being likely to lead to better wages, higher levels of education are linked with better health, wealth and even happiness. It should be a way for children from deprived backgrounds to escape poverty.

However, our new comprehensive study, published as part of the Institute for Fiscal Studies Deaton Review…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


