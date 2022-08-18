Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Saudi Arabia: Quash 34-year prison sentence for student Salma al-Shehab

By Amnesty International
Share this article
The Saudi Arabian authorities must immediately and unconditionally release Salma al-Shehab, a Leeds University PhD student who has been sentenced to 34 years in prison solely for her writing and peaceful Twitter activity, Amnesty International said today. Salma al-Shehab was initially sentenced to six years behind bars in mid-2022. Following an appeal at the Specialized […] The post Saudi Arabia: Quash 34-year prison sentence for student Salma al-Shehab appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -


More
~ Vietnam Adopts Global LGBT Health Standard
~ Climate change threatens Indigenous farming and cultures in the Brazilian Amazon
~ A-levels: A grades are up compared to pre-pandemic results
~ How gay rodeos upend assumptions about life in rural America
~ Fake research can be harmful to your health – a new study offers a tool for rooting it out
~ A dog has caught monkeypox from one of its owners, highlighting risk of the virus infecting pets and wild animals
~ Ukrainian people are resisting the centuries-old force of Russian imperialism - Ukraine war at 6 months
~ Conditions in prisons during heat waves pose deadly threats to incarcerated people and prison staff
~ Grattan on Friday: The Scott Morrison horror show has a way to run yet
~ Poland's warm welcome to about 2 million Ukrainian refugees draws global praise, but it might not be sustainable
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter