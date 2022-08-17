10 images show just how attractive Australian shopping strips can be without cars
By Matthew Mclaughlin, Research Fellow, Telethon Kids Institute, The University of Western Australia
Hayley Christian, Associate Professor, School of Population and Global Health, The University of Western Australia
Jasper Schipperijn, Professor of Active Living Environment, University of Southern Denmark
Trevor Shilton, Adjunct Professor, School of Public Health, Curtin University
Beautiful shopping streets attract people — and that’s good for business. Images of ten reimagined local shopping streets show how they can become the beautiful hearts of their local communities.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, August 17, 2022