Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What could we do to cool the Arctic, specifically?

By Shaun Fitzgerald, Director, Centre for Climate Repair, University of Cambridge
Hugh Hunt, Reader in Engineering Dynamics and Vibration, University of Cambridge
The Arctic is warming four times faster than the rest of the world, and in some areas as much as seven times. That’s according to new research by a group of Norwegian scientists. This effect, dubbed “Arctic amplification”, is well documented, though the new study finds the region is warming even faster than previously thought.

One of the reasons is the loss…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


